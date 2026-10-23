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Where to take old prescriptions in the Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 23, 2026 at 4:11 PM MDT
Pill Bottle of Prescription Capsule Medicine
Eric Hood
/
Adobe Stock
Pill Bottle of Prescription Capsule Medicine

Wasatch Back residents have several locations to drop old medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 24.

Locals can hand off their unused or expired medications for disposal at dropbox locations across the Wasatch Back Saturday

October 24 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which aims to provide a safe and convenient way to get rid of prescription drugs.

It also gives officials a chance to educate residents about the potential for abuse of medications.

In Summit County, residents can drop medications off at the Park City Police Department on Park Avenue between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Drop boxes in Wasatch County are at Lee’s Marketplace on Heber’s Main Street, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office or Heber City Police Department.

For those who can’t make the Saturday drop off, there are also year-round drop-off locations across the Wasatch Back.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver