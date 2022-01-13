© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Utah sets new COVID-19 case record Thursday; another Wasatch County resident dies of the virus

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published January 13, 2022 at 3:26 PM MST
covid_consolidated.jpg
KPCW
/

Earlier this week, Utah was setting new records for COVID-19 cases that climbed by hundreds each day. Thursday’s new record was over 3,000 more cases than Wednesday.

According to Wasatch County Health Department Epidemiologist Chris Smoot, the man was between 65 and 84 years old. He was not vaccinated and was in the hospital with multiple underlying conditions when he died. That brings the number of COVID-caused deaths in Wasatch County to 33 since the start of the pandemic.

The Utah Department of Health also reported 12,990 new statewide cases of COVID Thursday.

Six other Utahns have died of COVID since Wednesday, and the state is still grappling with unprecedented numbers of infected people. Hospitalizations are rising and the state has reported an extreme scarcity of treatments available.

Locally, Summit County reported 225 new cases on Thursday and two new hospitalizations. Wasatch County had 161 new cases and one new hospitalization.

Of the new cases statewide, 3,000 were in school-aged children.

Health officials have predicted Utah’s peak of the current surge in cases will occur the second to third week in January. And they continue to emphasize that vaccines and booster shots will reduce chances of getting sick, reduce the severity of omicron if people do get sick, and help lessen strain on medical services.

Local NewsCOVID-19Summit CountyWasatch County
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins