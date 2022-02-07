Protests bring Sheriff’s deputies to Kamas skijoring competition

The sold-out skijoring competition at High Star Ranch in Kamas this weekend brought out a lot of spectators, but according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, not all of them were pleased with the proceedings.

In skijoring, skiers are towed behind horses and rocket through a course with jumps and turns and rings for the skiers to collect.

According to the report, three men were investigated for possible disorderly conduct relating to their protesting the use of horses in the event. Since the competition was on private property, deputies told the protesters to leave.

“It sounds like one of them that had a bullhorn was using it and getting up into people's faces,” Wright said. “At some point one of the, either staff members or event attendees that this protester was using the bullhorn up right up close to their head, it sounds like that person pushed the bullhorn away because it was hurting his ears. It sounds like the bullhorn did hit the protester in the face as he was using it.”

Wright said the protesters left after being told they were trespassing. Deputies did not arrest anyone or issue any citations. They interviewed people involved and will forward the results of their investigation to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to review for possible criminal charges.

“I do know that one of the protesters was somewhat upset that the deputy didn't cite one of the staff members, specifically the one that pushed the bullhorn into the face of one of the protesters,” Wright said. “That protester was somewhat upset with the deputy because he felt like that staff member should have been charged or cited with assault. But again, based off of hearing both sides of the story, the deputy has chosen to screen it with the County Attorney's Office.”

According to the Sheriff's Office report, the three protesters were men from the Wasatch Front: a 33-year-old from Salt Lake City, a 22-year-old from Kaysville and a 20-year-old from Lehi.

