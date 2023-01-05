Summit County Council picks new county manager from Kaysville

Summit County has a new manager. At a special Summit County Council meeting Thursday night, the council voted unanimously to hire Shayne Scott, who is currently the city manager for Kaysville, Utah.

Scott will make $205,000 a year. The county will either purchase a home for him or pay him an additional $2,000 a month to live in the county. According to County Attorney Dave Thomas, Scott’s employment agreement stipulates he must live in Summit County by August first.

Scott starts the job February 7. He says he’s eager to get started.

“I’m just very very excited about this and grateful for your vote of confidence at this time," said Scott over a Zoom meeting with the council. "This is going to be a tough 30 days of navigating waiting for this to happen. I’m so excited to work with Janna and David and Annette and the staff. I’m just really really excited and anxious, and appreciate your confidence and I just can’t wait to call Summit County home.”

Summit County Manager Tom Fisher left in July. Assistant County Manager Janna Young has served as interim manager since that time. She wanted the job permanently, and despite picking Scott over Young, Summit County Council Chairman Roger Armstrong commended Young for her job performance over the past six months.

“We had very difficult decisions to make, and Janna as the interim county manager had to carry some water that she believes strongly in and that she had to sell to us and she did so with grace, she did so without blinking, she did so with determination and anything else I can come up with." said Armstrong. "I personally want to thank her for everything she has done to this point. I’d like to thank her for stepping up and saying 'I’d like to lead this organization' and being vulnerable in the process. This is not a judgment against her. We’re fortunate at this point that we have two people that will lead us with great strength going forward.”

Shayne Scott has been the city manager in Kaysville for six years. Kaysville is in the Ogden metro area and has a population of 33,000 people.

To find a new county manager, the Summit County council worked with a national recruiting firm and a screening committee comprised of county residents from a variety of backgrounds.

