People’s Health Clinic invites community to sip and celebrate at annual fundraiser

The People’s Health Clinic provides free healthcare to uninsured residents of Summit and Wasatch counties thanks to the support of volunteers and donors, who will be celebrated at the clinic’s annual “Walk and Wine” event on Sunday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stein Eriksen Lodge.

Mairi Leining, CEO of People’s Health, said the goal of this year’s event is to raise funds for the clinic’s women’s health, mental health, and health equity initiatives. She highlighted some of the activities planned for the day, "Hiking the beautiful Deer Valley trails or yoga with Baron Baptiste, one of our locals volunteering his time to lead yoga on the deck of the Stein Eriksen."

America’s Got Talent comedian Gina Brillon will emcee the event and singer/songwriter Shannon Runyon will provide musical stylings. Said Leining, "It comes with this entertainment as well as a full lunch by Stein Eriksen and unlimited wine, although, as a physician, it is Sunday morning, I'm just going to throw that out there."

The event will also honor key members of the People’s Health Clinic care team.

"I am very proud of our Assistant Medical Director, PA Rochelle Flynn, who was awarded the Utah State Humanitarian PA Award," Leingin said. "She does exceptional work taking care of our undocumented resident population that we have here in town. And Tristan Lubina, who's the director of our hypertension program and has a doctorate in nursing practice."

Thanks to team members like Flynn and Lubina, the People’s Health Clinic has earned some top honors.

"We are ranked right at the very top for blood pressure control in the state of Utah,” said Leining. "And that includes University of Utah and Intermountain Health care clinics that have insured patients. So I'm really proud of the work both [Flynn and Lubina] are doing. They are proving that because we're a free clinic, because we have patients without insurance, it doesn't need to impact the quality of healthcare we're able to offer."

The People’s Health Clinic relies on donor support to deliver no-cost healthcare to the uninsured, and fundraisers like the one on June 25 contribute to the organization’s annual operating budget. Tickets for “Walk and Wine” are $150 per person and can be purchased online at peopleshealthclinic.org.