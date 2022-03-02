Sarah Ervin

Sarah joined the KPCW team as Development Officer in March 2021 and has been a volunteer DJ since moving to Park City in 2018. A California native, she has spent her entire career in public service, advocacy, and community engagement. Sarah Iives in Pinebrook with her husband Mark, their two children Jack and Sydney, and their two rescue dogs Lola and Butch Cassidy. In addition to fundraising for the station, Sarah is thrilled to continue her weekly DJ shifts on Thursdays from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.