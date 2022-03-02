Sarah ErvinDevelopment Officer & Volunteer Air Force
Sarah joined the KPCW team as Development Officer in March 2021 and has been a volunteer DJ since moving to Park City in 2018. A California native, she has spent her entire career in public service, advocacy, and community engagement. Sarah Iives in Pinebrook with her husband Mark, their two children Jack and Sydney, and their two rescue dogs Lola and Butch Cassidy. In addition to fundraising for the station, Sarah is thrilled to continue her weekly DJ shifts on Thursdays from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.
This week on The Mountain Life, Lynn and guest co-host Sarah Ervin are joined by bestselling author Vanessa Van Edwards will share her new book, Cues: Master the Secret Language of Charismatic Communicationand research on social cues: small signals, incredible impact, and the most potent communication mechanism we have.
Today's guests on the The Mountain Life are authors (1:20) Alice Boyes, Ph.D who wrote Stress-Free Productivity and Cues: Master the Secret Language of Charismatic Communication writer ( 25:59) Vanessa Van Edwards.
This week on The Mountain Life, Lynn and guest co-host Sarah Ervin are joined by Alice Boyes, Ph.D., who shares her new book Stress-Free Productivity and offers personalized tips on making the most of your talents and leaving competitive hustle culture behind.
