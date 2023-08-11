Football season kicks off for area high school teams
The 2023 high school football season got underway Friday night with Park City looking strong in its win over Wasatch and North Summit leading wire to wire in its opener.
All four area high school football teams kicked off their seasons Friday night. The Park City Miners and Wasatch Wasps renewed their rivalry with the Miners prevailing 41-27 at Dozier Field.
Wasatch converted an early turnover by the Miners into a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cole Kelson to Jojo Hyer to take the lead. The Miners answered with 17 unanswered points behind strong running from William McCurdy. The Wasps countered with a touchdown before the Miners closed the half with another 10 point run to end the half with a 27-14 lead. The highlight of the half was a 58-yard field goal by Miners kicker David Dellenbach late in the second quarter.
The Wasps started the second half strong with 10 early points, including a second touchdown connection between Kelson and Hyer which made the score 27-24. Park City's running game proved too much as William McCurdy put the game away with his third and fourth rushing touchdowns of the night.
Park City (1-0) will travel to Timpanogos on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. while Wasatch (0-1) will try to even its record at Sky View.
In other action, McKade Nelson of the North Summit Braves returned the game’s opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in the Braves 40-14 win over the South Sevier Rams. After leading 14-6 at the half, the Braves pulled away with three second half rushing touchdowns and a 51-yard interception return for touchdown.
The South Summit Wildcats (0-1) fell in their opener to the Beaver Beavers 33-14. The Beavers took a 27-0 lead into halftime before the Wildcats broke through for a couple of touchdowns in the second half. The Wildcats square off against the North Summit Braves (1-0) in their home opener on Friday.