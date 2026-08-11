TUESDAY: Rocky Canyon Fire updates, evacuations

KPCW is working with officials to monitor the Rocky Canyon Fire burning in Summit and Morgan counties. Updates, evacuation notices, containment numbers and shelter locations will be included below as they become available.

As of Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., the fire was estimated to be around 13,601 acres in size and 23% contained.

Utah Fire Info reported that Monday night winds pushed the fire onto itself, helping to slow the blaze's progression to the north.

Officials say Tuesday cloud cover will help cool the fire, but gusty, erratic winds will make the fire less predictable.

No structures were reported lost as of Tuesday morning.

Officials said the fire was human-caused, but the exact source remains under investigation.

There are no current reports of lost livestock.

EVACUATION STATUSES

Evacuation statuses issued by officials are listed below.

Evacuation statuses are designated as Ready, Set or Go.



A "Ready" status means residents should locate necessary items they might need in an evacuation event.

A "Set" status means residents should place all necessary items in their car and be prepared to evacuate immediately.

A "Go" status means residents should immediately evacuate the area.

Contact 911 if assistance is needed to evacuate. Do not delay to gather additional belongings.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available on Summit County's website and Utah Fire Info.

Those residents placed under a "Ready" status should begin packing their go-bag. A full list of what should be included can be found here.

Town of Henefer

Officials announced at 3:57 p.m. Monday that all residents west of Main Street in Henefer between East Canyon Road and South Henefer Road are being evacuated. Residents were placed under a "Go" evacuation status and should evacuate the area immediately.

A temporary shelter is open in the LDS Chapel at 40 N. Main St. in Coalville.

Google Maps / KPCW Area west of Main Street in Henefer between East Canyon Road and South Henefer Road via Google Maps.

South of Franklin Canyon to Icy Springs/Wohali Way

At 1:25 p.m. Monday, authorities moved residents south of Franklin Canyon to Icy Springs/Wohali Way up from a "Ready" status to a "Set" status.

Residents in this area should load their vehicles with their go-bag and essentials. This is not an evacuation notice, but all residents should be ready to leave in a moment's notice if need be.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, Summit County officials issued a fire warning for residents south of Franklin Canyon to Icy Springs/Wohali Way.

Residents in this area were placed under a "Ready" status, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate. However, this is not an evacuation notice.

Officials advised residents to gather important documents, prepare vehicles and animals, gather medicines, and prepare an evacuation bag.

Google Maps / KPCW Area south of Franklin Canyon to Icy Springs Road and Wohali Way in Summit County, Utah, via Google Maps.

Morgan County on Highway 66

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, Morgan County officials announced that the residents who were evacuated on Hwy 66 from Whites Crossing to East Canyon Dam will be allowed back into their homes. Hwy 66 will remain closed at the junction with Morgan Valley Drive to all but local traffic.

Google Maps / KPCW Area along Highway 66 in Morgan County, Utah, via Google Maps.

Hog Back Summit County to West Henefer Road

Homes between Hog Back Summit County and West Henefer Road were moved into a "GO" status as of 3:16 p.m. Sunday.

All residents in the area above should evacuate immediately.

The community meeting scheduled Sunday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. for Henefer residents and those impacted by the Rocky Canyon Fire was canceled.

Summit County officials said, "At this time, only residents between the Summit County Line at Hog Back Summit and West Henefer Road are under evacuation. The rest of the town of Henefer is in READY status."

A temporary shelter has been opened at the Henefer LDS Chapel at 709 N. Main St. in Henefer.

Google Maps/KPCW Area between Hog Back Summit and West Henefer Road via Google Maps.

CLOSURES AND ROAD IMPACTS

SR-66 is closed.

is closed. SR-65 from Henefer is closed.

from Henefer is closed. The north end of East Canyon State Park , including Dixie Creek Campground and day-use areas, is under an evacuation order.

, including Dixie Creek Campground and day-use areas, is under an evacuation order. Echo State Park: Visitors are strictly prohibited from going past the shoreline while fire operations are underway. All boat ramps are temporarily closed until further notice. The park remains open and operational for land-based activities.

FIRE UPDATES

9 A.M. TUESDAY As of Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., the fire was estimated to be around 13,601 acres in size and 23% contained. Utah Fire Info reported that Monday night winds pushed the fire onto itself, helping to slow the blaze's progression to the north. Officials say Tuesday cloud cover will help cool the fire, but gusty, erratic winds will make the fire less predictable. No structures were reported lost as of Tuesday morning. Officials said the fire was human-caused, but the exact source remains under investigation. There are no current reports of lost livestock. Morgan County officials said that residents along Highway 66 are returning to their homes Tuesday morning. Rocky Mountain Power also reported that power is no longer shut off for wildfire precautions along Highway 66 in Morgan.

PHOTOS

1 of 23 — ROCKY.jpg A photo of Rocky Canyon Fire taken from Morgan County, Utah, on Aug. 8, 2026. Morgan County 2 of 23 — IMG_0261.JPG Photo of the Rocky Canyon Fire taken from Henefer, Utah, Aug. 9, 2026. Ashton Edwards / KPCW 3 of 23 — Rocky Canyon Fire view from Henefer Utah A photo of the Rocky Canyon Fire taken in Henefer, Utah, Aug. 9, 2026. Ashton Edwards / KPCW 4 of 23 — Rock Canyon.jpeg A photo of the Rock Canyon Fire taken Aug. 9, 2026. Utah Fire Info 5 of 23 — Rocky Canyon Fire Summit County Utah.jpg The Rocky Canyon Fire burns in Summit and Morgan counties in August 2026 Samuel P Barlow Jr. / Utah Fire Info 6 of 23 — Rocky Canyon Fire wildfire A photo of Rocky Canyon Fire taken on the morning of Aug. 11, 2026. Utah Fire Info 7 of 23 — helicopter rocky canyon fire in henefer A helicopter bound for the Rocky Canyon Fire carries water over the Henefer Valley and Interstate 84 at noon Aug. 10, 2026. Connor Thomas / KPCW 8 of 23 — henefer residents watch rocky canyon fire Residents gather along Main Street in Henefer, watching the Rocky Canyon Fire on Aug. 10, 2026. Connor Thomas / KPCW 9 of 23 — Rocky Canyon Fire A photo of the Rocky Canyon Fire taken in Summit County, Utah, on Aug. 10, 2026. Connor Thomas / KPCW 10 of 23 — Rocky Canyon Fire A view of the Rocky Canyon Fire from the Henefer area in the afternoon on Aug. 10, 2026. Connor Thomas / KPCW 11 of 23 — Screenshot 2026-08-10 130650.png Photos of the Rocky Canyon Fire taken on Aug. 10, 2026. Connor Thomas / KPCW 12 of 23 — Screenshot 2026-08-10 130635.png Photos of the Rocky Canyon Fire taken on Aug. 10, 2026. Connor Thomas / KPCW 13 of 23 — IMG_2088.jpg Photos of the Rocky Canyon Fire in Summit County taken on Aug. 9, 2026. KPCW Listener 14 of 23 — IMG_2086.jpg Photos of the Rocky Canyon Fire in Summit County taken on Aug. 9, 2026. KPCW Listener 15 of 23 — IMG_2085.jpg Photos of the Rocky Canyon Fire in Summit County taken on Aug. 9, 2026. KPCW Listener 16 of 23 — IMG_2087.jpg Photos of the Rocky Canyon Fire in Summit County taken on Aug. 9, 2026. KPCW Listener 17 of 23 — rock1.jpg Photos of the Rocky Canyon Fire shared on the morning of Aug. 11, 2026. Utah Fire Info 18 of 23 — rock 3.jpg Photos of the Rocky Canyon Fire shared on the morning of Aug. 11, 2026. Utah Fire Info 19 of 23 — rock 2.jpg Photos of the Rocky Canyon Fire shared on the morning of Aug. 11, 2026. Utah Fire Info 20 of 23 — rock 6.jpg Photos of the Rocky Canyon Fire shared on the morning of Aug. 11, 2026. Utah Fire Info 21 of 23 — rock 5.jpg Photos of the Rocky Canyon Fire shared on the morning of Aug. 11, 2026. Utah Fire Info 22 of 23 — rock 4.jpg Photos of the Rocky Canyon Fire shared on the morning of Aug. 11, 2026. Utah Fire Info 23 of 23 — rock 7.jpg Photos of the Rocky Canyon Fire shared on the morning of Aug. 11, 2026. Utah Fire Info

SUPPORT

Community members looking to support the firefighting effort and residents displaced by the Rocky Canyon Fire can donate to the Red Cross's Western Wildfires fund here.

Officials said community members can also help by following directions from emergency authorities and remaining aware in case of possible emergency alerts.