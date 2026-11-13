© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flights halted at airports across U.S. due to unspecified ‘extraordinary circumstances,’ FAA says

KPCW | By Associated Press
Published November 13, 2026 at 2:32 PM MST
[FILE] After two years of a "white-hot market," the private aviation industry has cooled off in recent months. That may have impacted flight activity at the Heber Valley Airport.
Sascha Burkard
/
Adobe Stock

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon.

The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

But the government didn’t provide any details about the reason.

This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023 when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2011 terrorist attacks.
Local News
Associated Press
Copyright 2026 KPCW
See stories by Associated Press