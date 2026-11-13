New Summit County library branch opens in Kimball Junction

After a soft opening in October, the Kimball Junction branch opened at its new location in the Summit County PEAK Center Nov. 4.

Library director Dan Compton said the move from the Sheldon Richins Building was a little bumpy as the library worked out kinks in its new checkout system. But now, Compton said the library is open for business.

“We're still, you know, putting some finishing touches on things,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 12. “We've got some signs that we need to install and things like that. But everything's been running pretty smooth.”

He thanked residents who helped by checking out books during the library’s move.

“They started bringing them back, and it took us all week to get caught up from that. I'm sure there's still some out there, and we just want to let people know you're welcome to bring them back to the new location,” he said. “The book drops are now closed at the Richins Building, so you can really only bring them to the new location.”

He said there is a book return outside the new library for after-hours returns.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit County Library Director Dan Compton Listen • 5:29

The library’s 24-seven pickup locker for book holds also made the move. Compton said as the county’s library system grows, he hopes to begin expanding smaller branches.

“I think future plans would be expanding the Coalville Library a little bit if we're able to,” he said. “It is our smallest branch so down the road if the county can expand that or move to a different facility or something like that that would be then I think the next step for the library system.”

The PEAK Center, previously the Skullcandy headquarters, will also host the Park City Department of Motor Vehicles office and county council chambers.

The county’s three library branches – Kimball, Kamas and Coalville – are open Monday through Saturday.

Summit County residents can register for a free library card online. The county also offers a free, non-resident card with some restrictions.