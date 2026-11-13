Summit Bike Share to add more e-bike stations next year

Summit County’s public e-bike program, Summit Bike Share , wrapped its 2026 season last month and the team is already preparing to open next spring.

Summit County Transportation Director Carl Miller said the county introduced a new access pass for lower-income residents this year, which was a success.

“We're really excited anytime we see, you know, people that really need the bikes to have mobility and to have access throughout the community,” Miller said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 11 .

The team also introduced a new app. Users previously said the app to purchase rides was clunky, but are enjoying the revamped version.

Miller said locals and visitors took the program’s 200 bikes on 20,000 rides. That’s down by about 3,000 rides from 2025, possibly due to construction on state Route 224 as well as a more active monsoon season. Mileage on the bikes was up, however.

“One of the things that we found last year in our end-of-the-year survey, people really wanted longer ride times, and so we increased the ride times,” Miller said.

The team is already working on improvements ahead of the program’s 10th anniversary next year.

Active Transportation Planning Manager Senta Beyer said the team plans to add “light stations.” Those are smaller docking stations with around eight e-bikes, rather than the more costly 20-dock stations with charging capacity. Some light stations will charge the bikes; others won’t.

“The idea is to provide more access to more people throughout the community, out in Pinebrook, Silver Creek Village,” Beyer said. “We'd love to get a couple of stations up Park City Mountain, and again, just increase our footprint.”

Beyer said the team is also working with local Homeowners Associations and grocery stores to add bikes.

An end-of-year survey is open through Nov. 15 for locals to provide feedback.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.

