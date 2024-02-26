Here are Michigan's 2024 presidential primary results

Voting concludes Tuesday in Michigan's presidential primaries.

Former President Donald Trump faces off against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley fresh off his decisive win in South Carolina's Republican primary on Saturday. President Biden is expected to win the Democratic contest, though some groups are encouraging Michigan residents to vote "uncommitted" on their Democratic Party ballot instead.

All polls will be closed by 9 p.m. ET. Polls across the state close at 8 p.m. local time. Most of the state is in ET, however, several counties are in CT and do not close until 9 p.m. ET.

Follow the results live.

