How has Israel's retaliatory war in Gaza spilled into the West Bank?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 21, 2025 at 9:53 AM MDT

The Israeli-occupied West Bank has seen an increase in violence against Palestinians by both Israeli settlers and the military in the two years since Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza began. Since Oct. 7, 2023, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with freelance journalist Dalia Hatuqa about how the past couple of years of violence in Gaza have impacted Palestinians living in the West Bank.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom