Heber City considers allowing dogs in City Park

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 2, 2026 at 1:56 PM MST
The Heber City Council will discuss whether dogs can be allowed in public parks.
Olga Yastremska and Leonid Yastremskiy
/
Adobe Stock
With the exception of designated parks, dogs are not allowed on any public lands or areas within Heber City. But members of the community are asking the city council to reconsider that ban.

The Heber City Council wants to gauge public sentiment regarding the no dogs policy — and if it should be modified, to what degree.

Heber City Manager Matt Brower says the issue was identified during the council’s January retreat.

“They identified as one of their policy priorities, a desire to take a look at the city’s existing policy on restrictions of dogs in city parks,” Brower said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Monday. “I wanted to consider perhaps changes to that policy by maybe allowing dogs in parks with certain conditions. So, the discussion happening is, what conditions need to be present to allow for a change to the policy that currently restricts dogs in city parks.”

FULL INTERIVEW: Heber City Manager Matt Brower

Brower says if the changes are made, the council would likely require that dogs be leashed and owners to pick up after them. The council would also need to know whether the community is willing to fund any necessary infrastructure changes.

“It's also the things that the city would have to do in order to contend with that policy change, such as having waste stations, food bags, things of that nature,” he said.

The council has heard that there is support for modifying the current rules.

“We have had a growing outcry during our Heber Market on Main each year,” he said. “In fact, we did a season survey last year and found there was overwhelming support for a change in the policy to allow with conditions, dogs in city parks.”

The results of a community survey.
Courtesy of Heber City
The Heber City Council meets in a work session on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The dogs in parks discussion is third on the agenda.

Click her to access the meeting agenda or log into the meeting.
Wasatch County
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher