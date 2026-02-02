Emirati politician known as the ‘Spy Sheikh’ made secret deal with Trump company

Just days before President Trump’s inauguration, a company linked to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an Emirati royal and government official, agreed to buy 49% of a Trump family crypto company called World Liberty Financial.

After Trump took office, Tahnoon gained extraordinary access to the White House, and the U.S. approved large artificial intelligence chip sales to the UAE.

Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Ballhaus talks with host Scott Tong about the details of the deal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

