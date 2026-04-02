Summit County deputies arrest wife of man found dead in Browns Canyon

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A man was found dead on a Browns Canyon side road in late March. Deputies arrested his 41-year-old wife April 1, and she’s being held without bail at the Summit County jail.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is now looking for the Midvale woman’s boyfriend, Francisco Morales, 31, who it believes was also involved in the man’s death.

Deputies say he was also staying in the Midvale area and may be traveling in a maroon 2009 Honda Civic with a Utah license plate, 5ETHO.

Summit County Sheriff's Office The Summit County sheriff shared this photo of Francisco Morales, wanted in connection with the Browns Canyon homicide investigation, on April 2, 2026.

"Morales is considered dangerous," deputies said in a media release. "Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 435-615-3601."

Arresting documents show the wife admitted that she and Morales dumped her husband’s body in Browns Canyon early March 26.

She told deputies her husband had been physically abusive and attempted to sexually assault her the night before.

Deputies say she told Morales and that he then went to her Midvale home and assaulted the husband with a hammer while he slept.

Investigators say they found the hammer and a blood-soaked blanket in the apartment. The autopsy showed signs of blunt force trauma to the head.

The sheriff’s office pulled security camera footage from a building near High View Road where the husband was found dead. Deputies say it shows multiple people removing the man’s body from a car shortly after 2 a.m.

The wife has been arrested on suspicion of desecrating a body and obstruction of justice but had not been formally charged as of April 2.