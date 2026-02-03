© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Journalist Georgia Fort on her arrest

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 3, 2026 at 10:06 AM MST

A number of people, including two journalists who were covering the event, have now been arrested in connection with a protest inside a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, last month. Demonstrators interrupted a service at a church where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official serves as a pastor.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Georgia Fort, an Emmy-award-winning independent journalist, one of the two journalists arrested.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom