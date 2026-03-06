Utah’s snowpack still at record-poor conditions after February storms

Despite February’s storms, Utah water officials say the state’s snowpack still hovers around record-poor conditions.

As of March 5, the snowpack at the highest elevations are close to normal, but conditions drop off quickly with decreasing elevation.

For example, a measurement site near Chalk Creek in Summit County is just above 9,000 feet in elevation. The area has recorded 14.1 inches of snow water equivalent (SWE), which is 75% of the median measurement.

Meanwhile, the Smith and Morehouse measurement site located at about 7,600 feet, has received 5.3 inches of SWE or 45% of median.

Water experts say the contrast is a result of Utah’s record warm winter that pushed rain-snow lines higher and dismal amounts of new snow during December and January.

As of March 1, Utah’s statewide SWE is 61% of median.

The snowpack conditions create challenges for runoff forecasts. Officials say there are no good models for this winter, and remain concerned that runoff may be unusually poor.

Utah receives 95% of the state’s water supply from runoff and the snowpack which gets stored in reservoirs across the state.

Utah’s current reservoir storage is at 66% of capacity, which is down 12% from this time last year.