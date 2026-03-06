© 2026 KPCW

Utah’s snowpack still at record-poor conditions after February storms

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 6, 2026 at 3:23 PM MST
A woman rides her horse down the road in Kamas during the 2026 Pro Skijor Championships at High Star Ranch Feb. 28, 2026.

Snowpack measurements vary drastically from high to low elevations.

Despite February’s storms, Utah water officials say the state’s snowpack still hovers around record-poor conditions.

As of March 5, the snowpack at the highest elevations are close to normal, but conditions drop off quickly with decreasing elevation.

For example, a measurement site near Chalk Creek in Summit County is just above 9,000 feet in elevation. The area has recorded 14.1 inches of snow water equivalent (SWE), which is 75% of the median measurement.

Meanwhile, the Smith and Morehouse measurement site located at about 7,600 feet, has received 5.3 inches of SWE or 45% of median.

Water experts say the contrast is a result of Utah’s record warm winter that pushed rain-snow lines higher and dismal amounts of new snow during December and January.

As of March 1, Utah’s statewide SWE is 61% of median.

The snowpack conditions create challenges for runoff forecasts. Officials say there are no good models for this winter, and remain concerned that runoff may be unusually poor.

Utah receives 95% of the state’s water supply from runoff and the snowpack which gets stored in reservoirs across the state.

Utah’s current reservoir storage is at 66% of capacity, which is down 12% from this time last year.
