American speedskater Jordan Stolz wins second Olympic gold with 500-meter race victory

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Jordan Stolz is 2 for 2. There's a chance 4 for 4 might not be far behind.

The American speedskating star added his second gold medal in two attempts at the Milan Cortina Olympics by sprinting to victory in the men's 500 meters on Saturday.

Stolz joined Eric Heiden as the only skaters to win both the 500 and 1,000 meters at the same Olympics. Heiden did it at Lake Placid in 1980, a full 24 years before the 21-year-old Stolz was born.

While Stolz has been wary about comparing himself to Heiden, who won a record five races nearly five decades ago, he hardly seems intimidated by the challenge. Racing in the penultimate pairing, the Wisconsin native's time of 33.77 seconds gave him his second Olympic record in four days. He did the same while capturing the 1,000 meters on Wednesday.

Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands took silver, just as he did in the 1,000. Canada's Laurent Dubreuil got the bronze in 34.26.

Next up for Stolz is the 1,500 meters on Thursday, and the mass start on Feb. 21.

Brazil skier gives South America its first Winter Olympics gold

The party in Brazil this week isn't limited to the annual Carnivale in Rio de Janeiro.

Alpine skier Lucas Pinheiro Braathen delivered the first gold medal by a South American athlete at the Winter Olympics by surging to victory in the giant slalom.

The 25-year-old, whose father is Norwegian and mother is from Brazil, posted a two-run time of 2 minutes, 25 seconds, beating defending champion Marco Odermatt of Switzerland by 0.58 seconds. Odermatt's teammate, Loic Meillard, earned bronze on the snowy and slippery Stelvia course.

"I was skiing with my heart, and when you ski the way you are, anything is possible," Pinheiro Braathen said. "The only thing that matters to me is that I remain who I am. I am a Brazilian skier who became an Olympic champion."

Norway's Kirkeedie bounces back to win biathlon sprint

Maren Kirkeeide's first Olympic biathlon race ended with a dismal 49th-place finish early in the Games.

Her second went far, far better.

The Norwegian earned gold in the women's 7.5-kilometer sprint, clearing all 10 of her shots before crossing the finish line in 20 minutes and 40.8 seconds, just ahead of Oceane Michelon of France 3.8 seconds back. Lou Jeanmonnot missed one but held on for the bronze, 23.7 seconds back.

"I wanted to try my best, and I got some positive feedback from the coaches, and then I got some extra motivation, and it helped me all the way to the finish line," Kirkeeide said.

Jeanmonnot now has a full set of medals in Italy. She took silver in the 15-kilometer individual race and was part of France's gold medal-winning mixed relay.

Norway takes advantage of Sweden's stumble in cross-country relay

A snapped ski binding by Sweden created an opening in the women's cross-country relay. Norway was more than happy to zip through it.

The Norwegians pulled off a stunner to claim gold in a discipline dominated by the Swedes. Sweden entered the race having won seven out of nine possible medals so far up at the course in Tesero.

The Swedes were leading during the second leg when Ebba Andersson broke her binding and fell. Forced to ski with just one ski at one point, she lost valuable time.

Norway finished the 4 x 7.5-kilometer race in 1 hour, 15 minutes and 44.8 seconds, 50 seconds ahead of Sweden. Finland earned the bronze, more than a minute back.

