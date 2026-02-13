What’s open, closed in the Wasatch Back Presidents Day

That includes all county and city government offices in the Wasatch Back.

The Park City, Summit County and Wasatch County libraries will also be closed for the federal holiday.

The Park City MARC and Basin Recreation Fieldhouse will operate with regular hours.

All state liquor stores and U.S Post Offices will be closed and mail service will resume Tuesday.

In Summit County, trash pickup will be normal. Wasatch County’s Monday garbage collection will be delayed until Tuesday.

Presidents Day is celebrated on the third Monday in February and was established to honor George Washington’s birthday. The holiday is also the first fee-free day at all U.S. national parks.