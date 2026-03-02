View from Middle East as U.S.-Israel war in Iran intensifies

Israelis woke to the sound of explosions on Monday, as Iran hit back after American and Israeli forces started a war with Iran over the weekend. The war has already become a regional conflict and claimed hundreds of lives, including children, in an air strike that hit a girls’ school in southern Iran.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Nick Paton Walsh, CNN chief international security correspondent, who is reporting in Tel Aviv.

