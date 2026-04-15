© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. blockade on Iranian ports is in place to pressure Iran, Trump says talks could resume

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 15, 2026 at 9:56 AM MDT

The Pentagon is sending more troops to the Middle East, and the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports continues, in an attempt to pressure Iran into making a deal to end the war.

President Trump said talks with Iran could resume later this week. The two-week ceasefire is set to expire on April 22.

Here & Now‘s Deb Becker gets the latest from Washington Post reporter Dan Lamothe.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom