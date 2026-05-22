Gabbard resigns as national intelligence director citing husband's cancer diagnosis

Tulsi Gabbard announced Friday that she is resigning as President Trump's director of national intelligence in order to support her husband who is battling a rare form of bone cancer.

In a letter to Trump, Gabbard thanked the president for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, but that she needed to be there for her husband after he had stood by her for so long.

"His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge, she wrote. I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position."

Gabbard is the latest in a series of Cabinet officials to leave the Trump administration. Other departures include Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Trump commended Gabbard for doing "an incredible job, and we will miss her."

"Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also announced that Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas will serve as acting director of national intelligence.

Gabbard, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in February, was an outspoken critic of U.S. engagement abroad. The former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii had shifted her political allegiance, going from a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 to a stalwart Trump supporter and conservative media personality.

Gabbard was the first Hindu elected to the House of Representatives in 2012. She's also a combat veteran and a former Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserve.

As director of national intelligence, Gabbard oversaw all 18 of the nation's intelligence agencies. She came to the job after criticizing President Biden's response to the ongoing conflicts around the world, including his support of Ukraine in its war against Russia.

As a member of the House, Gabbard was a vocal critic of the Obama administration's intervention in the war in Syria. She drew backlash in 2017 for visiting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who was accused of myriad human rights abuses throughout the war.

During her confirmation hearings, Gabbard faced criticism about her lack of experience in intelligence. She also fought back against concerns about her past statements about Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and her past defense of Edward Snowden, who leaked NSA secrets in 2013.

Her time in the Trump administration was also at times tenuous during Israel's war with Iran over its nuclear program. In March, Gabbard told Congress the intelligence community did not believe Iran was building a nuclear weapon. That assertion was at odds with Israel's view and, ultimately, Trump's own position.

The president said June 20 that Iran would have nuclear weapons "within a matter of weeks, or certainly within a matter of months." Asked about how his comments contradict Gabbrad's, he said: "She's wrong."



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