Colom wins Mississippi Senate race. And, White House warns Dems over future probes

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Democrat Scott Colom has won the U.S. Senate seat from Mississippi, defeating Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith by just a few thousand votes. Colom will be the first Black Senator from the state in nearly 150 years. His win expands the Democratic majority in the new Congress to 55 seats. The Alaska race is still undecided.

Sarah Warnock/AP / Scott Colom speaks with attendees at an event held at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, Miss. on Aug. 1, 2026.

🎧 Colom's win highlights growing voter concerns about affordability and the impact of the war in Iran, Elise Catrion Gregg of the Gulf States Newsroom and Mississippi Public Broadcasting tells Up First . During her campaign, Hyde-Smith relied on her record and President Trump's support, which Gregg says is no longer a winning strategy. This race signals a potential national shift, showing that the South is becoming a viable target for Democrats, Gregg says.

and the impact of the war in Iran, Elise Catrion Gregg of the Gulf States Newsroom and Mississippi Public Broadcasting tells . During her campaign, Hyde-Smith relied on her record and President Trump's support, which Gregg says is no longer a winning strategy. This race signals a potential national shift, showing that the South is becoming a viable target for Democrats, Gregg says. ➡️ A U.S. Supreme Court ruling this year weakened the Voting Rights Act, raising the possibility of a record drop in Black Congressional representation. The Democratic blue wave lessened the expected decline, but an NPR analysis shows that Black representation in the U.S. House is still slated to decrease with the incoming Congress.

The White House is warning Democrats that their planned investigations into administration officials could cross the line into "blatant criminality." White House Counsel Will Scharf said in a letter to Rep. Robert Garcia, who is expected to lead the House Oversight Committee next year, that the administration is monitoring "abusive and capricious threats" from Democrats. The letter concludes by saying that "the administration will not be extorted and will not be cowed by unlawful process, motivated by animus, pettiness, hatred or any other unlawful motive to intimidate, penalize or interfere with the lawful functioning of government." Garcia said Democrats will not be deterred by threats from the Department of Justice or Trump's lawyers.

🎧 The administration's arguments may buy time and push Democrats to go to court to enforce their subpoenas, NPR's Tamara Keith says. She adds that the White House letter gives a preview of the legal arguments the administration might use next year. But more importantly, Keith says that it signals that the White House and Justice Department won't accept congressional investigations and oversight without a fight.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a significant prisoner swap after two days of U.S.-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi. Trump's envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are now in Moscow today to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attempt to make more headway to end the war in Ukraine.

🎧 NPR's Charles Maynes says that, going into the talks in Abu Dhabi, U.S. officials were exploring Article 5-like guarantees for Ukraine, similar to NATO's collective security defense. A move like this would be significant if implemented, but Moscow has already rejected the concept of a "NATO lite" status for Ukraine and its full NATO membership. Kushner said that, in Moscow, he aims to brief Putin directly and persuade him to involve Europeans in discussions about European security. European leaders, concerned about potential deals made without their input, are expected to join Kushner and Witkoff after these talks, when they'll meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ireland.

Watch this

Bronson Arcuri / NPR Abdul El-Sayed sits down for an NPR Newsmakers interview.

Go face-to-face with the person of the moment. NPR's Newsmakers video podcast brings the biggest names in politics, business, sports, arts, and culture out of the headlines and into the interview chair to discuss the mark they're making on the world. Follow the Newsmakers podcast or subscribe to NPR's YouTube channel to get new episodes as soon as they're available.

Abdul El-Sayed has made history as the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate. The 42-year-old progressive from Michigan is already calling for a new direction for his party and urging President Trump to collaborate on actionable solutions. El-Sayed said that voters have temporarily entrusted Democrats with power, but warns that they risk losing that trust if they don't act boldly. As the senator-elect comes into the new role, he is advocating for new Democratic leadership in Congress, an end to the war in Iran, the passage of "Medicare for All" and the abolishment of ICE. While he acknowledges the challenge Senate Democrats face with a majority that's a few seats shy of being filibuster-proof, he remains open to working with his new Republican colleagues. In conversation with Morning Edition's Leila Fadel, El-Sayed reflects on the recent elections, the future of the Democratic Party and the need for impactful legislation in the upcoming years.

Watch or listen to the interview or read the article about their discussion.

Deep dive

Brandon Bell / Getty Images Ford Motor vehicles are displayed for sale at the Leif Johnson Ford dealership on June 30 in Austin, Texas.

The average price for a new vehicle in the U.S. has hit a record high of $51,109, according to Kelley Blue Book. This figure is about $500 above the previous record set in December 2025. For years, car prices have remained high, primarily due to supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic. But there's some good news: While that new high sets a record, it only represents a 2.1% increase over the past year. This means the price is rising more slowly. If you're in the market for a car, here's what to know:

🚗 Used cars are also more expensive. The average used car now costs close to $27,00, 6% higher than last year, according to Cox Automotive.

🚗 New vehicles cost more partly because it takes more money for automakers to make them. Tariffs on steel, aluminum and imported goods from Canada affect American automakers, who assemble the vehicles on both sides of the border. Computer chips used in sensors and electronics also cost more, thanks to competing demand from data centers.

🚗 Americans tend to prefer larger vehicles, such as SUVs and trucks, which often come with a higher price tag, according to Kelley Blue Book.

🚗 Drivers today tend not to want entry-level cars. Instead, they are increasingly drawn to more expensive features, like 360-degree cameras, heated seats and parking assist systems.

3 things to know before you go

Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP via Getty Images U.S. actor Stacy Keach poses on May 15, 2018, during a photocall for the film "Gotti" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

Actor Stacy Keach has died at the age of 85 after a long battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure. His diverse roles included policemen, cowboys and Shakespearean characters. In this week's Far-Flung Postcards, NPR's Ricci Shryock sends greetings from Senegal, where breakdancers practice for their country's historic hosting of the Youth Olympic Games. Russia's top independent newspaper, Novaya Gazeta, is shutting down after more than 30 years due to Kremlin pressure from the Ukraine war and censorship laws.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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