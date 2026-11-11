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Park City Board of Realtors to begin search for new CEO

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 11, 2026 at 4:20 PM MST
Board members from the Park City Board of Realtors in the KPCW studio.
E. Louise Kelly
/
KPCW
Board members from the Park City Board of Realtors in the KPCW studio.

After a year at the helm, Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jennifer Armandi is stepping down.

Armandi was appointed in October 2025, replacing former CEO Jamie Johnson who left the position after seven years.

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Board of Realtors members Jennifer Armandi & Gretchen Hudgens

She said she's moving back to Massachusetts to be with family.

“When I made a decision to come out here, my family and I were in a different position, and things have changed over the last year,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 11. “And as such, I've decided that my family has to come first.”

Armandi’s final day will be Friday, Nov. 20.

The Park City Board of Realtors is reviewing the position and plans to post the job listing soon.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver