Park City Board of Realtors to begin search for new CEO

Armandi was appointed in October 2025, replacing former CEO Jamie Johnson who left the position after seven years.

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Board of Realtors members Jennifer Armandi & Gretchen Hudgens Listen • 14:04

She said she's moving back to Massachusetts to be with family.

“When I made a decision to come out here, my family and I were in a different position, and things have changed over the last year,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 11. “And as such, I've decided that my family has to come first.”

Armandi’s final day will be Friday, Nov. 20.

The Park City Board of Realtors is reviewing the position and plans to post the job listing soon.