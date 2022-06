U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan says elections to choose a new Iraqi government are possible by the end of 2004 -- but only if work begins immediately. Annan, delivering the findings of a U.N. report prepared by envoy Lakhdar Brahimi, added that due to political strife in the country, Iraq might not be ready to hold elections until 2005. Hear NPR's Ivan Watson.

Copyright 2004 NPR