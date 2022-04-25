NPR Top Stories

-
Kane Tanaka, who was born in 1903, held the title of oldest person alive for the past three years.
The Court of Criminal Appeals of Texas issued a stay of execution Monday and sent the case back to a lower court for review. Lucio had been scheduled for execution on Wednesday.
Collards were once as diverse as the Southern families they fed, but countless varieties have vanished. The race is on to preserve and propagate. That's where the Heirloom Collard Project comes in.
Stephanie was usually careful about her health and regular vaccinations. But then she got into sharing far-out videos and fringe ideas. When COVID hit, misinformation put her and her husband at risk.
Russia is still making billions of dollars on oil exports since invading Ukraine. That crude is still flowing abroad thanks in part to a controversial group of oil traders.
HIV remains a problem in the U.S. because people don't use life-saving prevention and treatments. COVID is heading down the same path. Here are insights from people fighting on the frontlines of HIV.