Security measures beefed up in Park City schools

PARK CITY, UT (May 25, 2022) – We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. As we work to finish the school year, we want to assure you that the safety and security of our teachers, staff, and students and the learning environment will always be our top priority.

While there is no immediate threat to our local Park City School District; nonetheless, school administrators worked together to review all safety procedures and safeguards related to entry, egress, and visitor management to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

As a result, there will be an increased police presence at all PCSD schools for the remainder of the school year as well as at our graduation services. Our counselors and resource officers are always ready to assist with any student concerns. Should parents/guardians have questions or concerns, please reach out to any school administrator. If you notice anything unusual, please report it immediately to the Park City Police Department.

Our thoughts are with Uvalde families, students, teachers, and community during this difficult time.

Directores Escolares Lideran con la Seguridad Primero

PARK CITY, UT (25 de mayo de 2022) – Estamos conmocionados y entristecidos al enterarnos de la Tragedia en Uvalde, Texas. Mientras trabajamos para terminar el año escolar, queremos asegurarles que la seguridad de nuestros maestros, personal y estudiantes y el entorno de aprendizaje siempre serán nuestra principal prioridad.

Si bien no existe una amenaza inmediata para nuestro distrito escolar local de Park City; no obstante, los administradores escolares trabajaron juntos para revisar todos los procedimientos de seguridad y salvaguardas relacionadas con la entrada, salida y gestión de visitantes para garantizar la seguridad de nuestros estudiantes y personal.

Como resultado, habrá una mayor presencia policial en todas las escuelas de PCSD durante el resto del año escolar, así como en nuestros servicios de graduación. Nuestros consejeros y oficiales de recursos siempre están listos para ayudar con cualquier inquietud de los estudiantes. Si los padres/tutores tienen preguntas o inquietudes, comuníquese con cualquier administrador de la escuela. Si nota algo inusual, informe de inmediato al Departamento de Policía de Park City.

Nuestros pensamientos están con las familias, los estudiantes, los maestros y la comunidad de Uvalde durante este momento difícil.