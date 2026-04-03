Park City Mountain to end 2025-2026 winter season April 5

Park City Mountain will end its winter operations for the 2025-2026 season Easter Sunday, April 5.

The resort announced its plans on social media Friday afternoon, saying a stormfront that rolled across Utah overnight didn’t bring enough snow to buoy its open terrain.

“Even our incredible ops team can’t work any more miracles against Mother Nature,” Chris Ingham, vice president of the mountain operations, said Friday. “To all of our guests who joined us this wacky winter, thank you for an unforgettable season.”

Originally, Park City Mountain had its sights set on a mid-April closing day. But after an unusually warm winter and dismal snow totals, it now joins other Utah resorts in shutting down early.

Deer Valley resort closed March 29 following a week of record-breaking heat that saw Wasatch Back temperatures climb about 30 degrees higher than average. Park City closed the Mountain Village side of its resort the same day. The Canyons side of the mountain stayed open through the week, with limited operations and only a handful of accessible runs.

Seven other Utah resorts have also closed for the season.

Park City Mountain shared a slate of events for its final weekend of the season. Those include giveaways with an après party Saturday before a closing day Easter egg hunt and concert at Canyons Village.