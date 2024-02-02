No threat found after ‘suspicious incident’ puts Park City schools on hold

Park City Police were called about a suspicious incident across the street from Park City High School around 7:20 a.m. and notified schools as a precaution. Park City School District put Kearns Campus schools on “hold,” which is when the school common area is cleared and buildings are secured. Classes continue as usual.

Park City Police Sgt. Clint Johnson says they received reports of a gun in the area, but no weapon was found and no gunshots were fired. Police said there was no threat to students or schools at any time. An “all clear” was issued in schools around 8:30 a.m.

