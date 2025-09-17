Park City schools may change early release, February break next school year

Park City School District schools have early release on Fridays. Park City High classes end at 11:30 a.m. on Fridays, Ecker Hill Middle School students are released at 1:35 p.m. and elementary students wrap around 12:30 p.m.

But at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman said the district’s calendar committee is considering a change.

“That time is really intended for adult learning,” she said. “Fridays, afternoons specifically, are not ideal for adult learning. I don't know about you all, but I'm not functioning at full capacity on Friday afternoon.”

The calendar committee includes a parent from each of the district’s six schools as well as representatives from every employee group. Huntsman said they discussed having early release Mondays or a late start on Wednesday to accommodate teacher learning.

Huntsman understands many families won’t like the change, but said a parent on the committee said they may come around to the idea.

“One parent, very candidly said, ‘Oh, I kind of have an adverse reaction to that, but then you explain the purpose of adult learning, then I understand why you would want to move it off on Friday afternoon,’” Huntsman said.

Changes to early release days could also impact school sports teams and the committee said it will involve coaches in the conversation.

No changes to early release days would occur before the 2026-27 school year.

The calendar committee is also considering shortening the district’s February break, which is typically the week of Presidents Day. Instead of a week-long break, the committee is considering closing schools from the Friday before the holiday to the Tuesday after. Huntsman said the committee wants community feedback first.

Shortening the break would allow the district to end the school year earlier.

Huntsman also assured the board the calendar will continue to honor Jewish holidays, with no classes on holidays like Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

