Park City High School has a new head baseball coach

Park City High head baseball coach David Feasler is stepping down after 10 seasons with the team, but he won’t go far.

“I'm planning to stay on as an assistant coach, but just step down as the head coach, get some time back in my life, and hopefully pursue some other things,” he said.

He will also continue teaching business and economics at the high school.

Feasler has been involved in baseball all his life. He played at Park City High and in college. He began coaching after college and eventually returned to Park City.

Here, he’s had a successful career as head coach, leading the Miners to 157 career wins, three region championships and a third-place finish in the state competition.

His favorite part of being with the team, however, is working with the students.

“We graduated 62 kids from the program in 10 years, 19 of them went on to play college ball, but even the kids that aren't playing college ball, it's been so fun to just follow their journeys after Park City High School,” Feasler said.

One of his students went on to play Minor League Baseball.

Athletics director Jamie Sheetz will take over the head coaching role. With Feasler remaining on as assistant coach, the school says the program is positioned for a seamless transition.

