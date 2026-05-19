Summit County jury acquits nanny of child abuse, deadlocked on other counts

After a four-day trial, a jury found Lindsay E. Johnson, 33, of Herriman not guilty on five of eight counts of aggravated child abuse.

But the eight-member Summit County jury was split on three other counts, resulting in a mistrial May 4.

The charges were filed in December 2024 after doctors at Intermountain Health’s Primary Children’s Hospital said an infant in Johnson’s care had suffered injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome. According to court papers, hospital workers found the child had a brain bleed and broken bones.

The hospital contacted the Summit County Sheriff’s Office because it was believed the child’s injuries were not accidental.

On the five counts related to the baby’s broken femurs and ribs, the jury unanimously decided prosecutors failed to prove the nanny’s guilt.

The remaining three child abuse counts stemmed from other injuries, including the head trauma.

Aggravated child abuse is a second-degree felony. Had Johnson been convicted of the crime, each count could have resulted in a punishment of up to 15 years in prison or a maximum fine of $10,000.

The Summit County Attorney’s Office said in a statement it’s evaluating “appropriate next steps” and plans to seek another trial.

“Because the matter remains pending, we are limited in what we can discuss publicly at this time,” prosecutors added.

Third District Judge Richard Mrazik previously ordered Johnson to be held at the Summit County jail and again denied her bail May 5, pending another trial. Her next court hearing is set for May 29.

Johnson’s attorney Kate Conyers said the defense is confident the jury will fully acquit their client next time.