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Utah launches free life jacket loans at state parks for 2026 boating season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:41 PM MDT
A loner life jacket station at Jordanelle Reservoir.
Intermountain Health
A loner life jacket station at Jordanelle Reservoir.

Three state parks in the Wasatch Back will offer loaner life jackets this summer.

A free life jacket lending program is helping keep Utahns safe across the state this summer. The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation and Division of State Parks are loaning out life jackets for free at state parks across Utah.

That includes three stations in the Wasatch Back.

Utah law requires one life jacket per person on all watercraft and kids 13 and younger must wear one at all times.

To make it easier for families to follow the law and stay safe on the water, state agencies have set up 23 loaner stations throughout Utah’s state parks. The life jackets are free to wear on the water and then return before leaving the park.

The Wasatch Back has stations at East Canyon, Jordanelle and Deer Creek state parks.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver