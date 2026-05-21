Park City High School Memorial run honors 5 graduates who died in 2008

In 2008, the Park City community was rocked by the deaths of five Park City High School graduates. Mike Pennels, Connie Blout, Matt Knoop, Erica Knell and Chris Yeates died within about six months of each other.

To honor the so-called Park City five, the school’s National Honor Society began hosting an annual 5K near Memorial Day. Honor society member Scarlett Tary said each year the meaning of the remembrance run has grown.

“It honors everybody, not just students who have passed away, but parents, grandparents, friends, family, anybody who's passed away,” she said. “It's just a way for everybody to come together and remember those who had an impact on our lives and the lives of others.”

This year’s memorial 5K is set for May 26 at 1:20 p.m., with classes ending early to encourage student participation. The run starts at the high school softball field and loops through the Park Meadows neighborhood.

Photo courtesy of Scarlett Tary The 2026 Park City High School Memorial 5K is May 26.

Tary said over 100 banners are set up along the route, each recognizing Park City community members who have died.

“I know people who have friends and family on those banners, and just being able to run even honor somebody else, it just feels really special to see everybody come together,” she said.

Honor society member Lizza Fellow said the group hopes community members will join the 5K. She said the event will feature field games for those who don’t want to run.

Participation is free, but the honor society is encouraging donations. Proceeds support two nonprofits: Labs For Liberty, which pairs service animals with veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder, and the Homeless Youth Center of Salt Lake.

The money also helps honor society members participate in summer humanitarian projects and contributes to student scholarships.

Over $25,000 has been raised so far.

