Heber City grants $120K for trails, arts, parks projects

Every year, Heber City awards grant funding for projects that support creativity and outdoor recreation in the community. The money comes from the Trails, Arts and Parks (TAP) tax, which voters approved in 2022.

At the Heber City Council meeting Tuesday, May 19, leaders voted to provide grants to projects ranging from musical theater performances to art classes at the senior center. A full list of projects is available here.

The council also discussed whether a larger share of the TAP tax revenue should be dedicated to the arts. So far, the city has set aside 10% of the money for arts grants, with recommendations coming to the council after applications are reviewed by the Arts Advisory Committee.

The other 90% of the TAP tax revenue is used for trails and parks projects. Heber City’s Parks, Open Space, Trails and Trees Advisory Committee recommends projects to the council for funding.

Councilmember Mike Johnston said Tuesday he supports increasing funding for the arts to 15% of TAP tax dollars.

“I love trails, and most everybody says we love trails, but it’s not that many people that use the trails,” he said. “Everybody benefits from these arts and this music.”

Councilmember Morgan Murdock agreed.

“Arts can change lives, and it’s had a really big impact on my family,” he said. “I love parks, I love trails, but the arts – it’s important, it’s powerful. Amen.”

Sticking to the 10% limit would have meant only awarding $66,000 in grants for the arts. Instead, the council opted to use some parks and trails funding to cover the rest. Councilmembers said some projects could fall under multiple categories, like the Wasatch Community Foundation’s request for funding to help pay for a statue commemorating indigenous leader Chief Tabby.

Later this summer, the city will consider formally changing the arts allocation to 15% in future grant cycles.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.

