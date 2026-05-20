Park City Council may approve salary increases for the mayor and councilors

Park City Council and mayor salaries could more than double for fiscal year 2027.

City staff is proposing the increases to put compensation packages in line with other elected officials in Summit County. The mayor’s salary would increase from more than $55,000 to almost $117,000. Councilor salaries would increase from nearly $29,000 to more than $58,000.

FULL INTERVIEW: Adam Lenhard & Jodi Emery Listen • 11:34

City Manager Adam Lenhard said outside of periodic cost-of-living adjustments, the elected officials haven’t had compensation package increases since fiscal year 2015. But the councilor and mayor jobs have become more demanding.

“Any current or previous elected official could speak to the demands of the position,” Lenhard said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 20. “I would say that those demands have increased over time. The mayor, in particular, is the chief executive officer of the city.”

The compensation packages for Park City elected officials, including healthcare premium increases, total almost $596,000 .

The council will also consider bumping up city staff salaries. The increases are between 0% and 2% for cost-of-living adjustments and up to 4% for merit-based adjustments.

Before the city council considers approving any raises, locals can weigh in during two public hearings.

“The beauty of this item is that these decisions aren't made in a vacuum, but they are subject to a public process that ensures that these conversations happen in public,” Lenhard said.

The decisions will help city staff finalize the fiscal year 2027 budget, which the council is set to adopt June 11.

The city’s general revenue fund projection, which reflects the cost of running core city services, sits at $57.7 million. That’s compared to about $56.3 million for fiscal year 2026.

Also on the council agenda for Thursday is a possible vote on an ordinance meant to increase commercial recycling. The council may also approve a contract to add parking signage along the Marsac corridor and a new bus shelter on the Purple bus route.