Park City School District adopts $79M fiscal year 2027 budget

The Park City School District’s $79 million fiscal year 2027 budget is $44 million lower than last year's. That’s due in part to the completion of four construction projects during the 2025-2026 school year, including Ecker Hill Middle and Park City High School expansions.

District teachers and administrators will see a 3% pay bump to account for inflation. The district is also covering health insurance premium increases, so total compensation will rise by almost 7%.

The district has designated about $42 million for its general fund, spending about $30,000 per student. That supports teachers, student and staff services, district and school administration and student transportation. About 59% of the fund will be spent on student-facing jobs and activities.

Another $21 million is set aside for capital projects, including ongoing construction at Dozier Field and the Treasure Mountain Sports Complex.

For the second year in a row, the budget does not include a tax increase for property owners.

To make that possible, the district Business Administrator Randy Upton and Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman consolidated jobs and eliminated positions that didn’t work directly with students, saving about $2.5 million.

Despite opening enrollment to students outside Park City boundaries, enrollment will decrease by about 55 students for the 2026-2027 school year.

Utah increased the weighted pupil unit by over 4% from last year. The district will receive $4,870 per student through income and property tax funding.

