Park City School District has removed hazardous soil from construction site

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The Park City School District told KPCW Thursday that hazardous soil from the Treasure Mountain Sports Complex is gone.

The soil was dug up during construction. The district is building soccer fields, tennis courts and a softball and baseball field where Treasure Mountain Junior High previously stood.

While soil piles remain on site, Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman said all the hazardous material has been removed. That’s the soil exceeding the Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure (TCLP) threshold — a test designed to determine whether something contains potentially harmful waste.

Huntsman said the 3,100 tons of TCLP soil was sent to a landfill south of Provo. At $19.50 per ton, the district told KPCW it cost $60,450 to haul the material to the Intermountain Regional landfill.

The cost was covered by a soil contingency plan attached to construction.

Other site soil will be used to create a berm around the softball and baseball fields.

“The remaining soil that did not fail TCLIP and is allowed to remain on site is being buried, capped; clean fill will be brought in, and then it will be landscaped over,” she said.

That soil is contaminated with traces of lead and arsenic from Park City’s mining days . The Utah Department of Environmental Quality said the soil is not considered hazardous .

Huntsman said it is expected to be reburied in the fall.

“As with all construction projects, you know, there's unforeseen issues that arise that delay the project, but we're hopeful by the end of October,” she said.