Park City School District’s athletics upgrade will be finished by October

Construction on Park City School District athletics facilities has been in the works since the summer of 2025.

After an illegal groundwater dumping incident , problems with contaminated soil and other construction delays , the project is now slated to be complete by October.

The Dozier Football Field west of Park City High School is getting a revamp with a new track, turf and concessions building. On a tour of the site Wednesday, Project Manager JD Simmons said the football field will be ready for the team’s first home game at the end of August.

The field was supposed to be done earlier, but Simmons said the unfinished track has slowed progress.

Connor Thomas / KPCW The track surrounding Park City School District's Dozier Football field shown on July 8, 2026.

“There's just no movement, because you can't really get on it,” he said. “You can walk on it with shoes and stuff, but you can't drive a piece of equipment, obviously, from one end.”

That means progress on the building that will hold concessions, restrooms and lockers has also stalled. The press box likely won’t be ready for the first football game, but construction on Dozier is expected to be done in September.

Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman said the new facilities will enhance the spectator and player experience.

“Being able to access upgraded and new improved facilities, whether it's bathrooms, concessions, being able to walk around the track without accessing the physical track, I anticipate seeing improved attendance from community members,” she said.

On the east side, two soccer fields, eight tennis courts and a softball and baseball field are being constructed where Treasure Mountain Junior High previously stood. The area will be called the Treasure Mountain Sports Complex.

Connor Thomas / KPCW Construction work continues on Park City School District athletics master plan on July 8, 2026.

The softball field is already complete. Artificial turf will be laid on the soccer and baseball fields the first week of August. The turf fields can be plowed, which allows teams to start using the fields earlier.

Concessions and restroom facilities on that side are expected to be finished in September.

The complex ran into some trouble with contaminated soil, which is present throughout Park City due to the area’s mining history. Soil that exceeds state standards will be taken to a landfill south of Provo. Site soil classified as non-hazardous is being reburied and will become a berm surrounding the fields.

The tennis courts are the last part of the project. Simmons expects they’ll be ready in October.

KPCW's Connor Thomas contributed to this report.

