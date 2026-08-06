Smoke in Wasatch Back could harm sensitive groups, health officials warn
Smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and across Utah is drifting into the Wasatch Back.
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Wind is carrying smoke from fires in Utah and nearby states into the Wasatch back and local health officials are reminding residents to check the air quality.
The Summit County Health Department says there may be a risk for some people after extended exposure outside, especially those who are sensitive to air pollution.
Health officials recommend sensitive individuals limit prolonged outdoor exposure.
See real-time air quality measurements below: