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FIRE EVACUATIONS / UPDATES: Rocky Canyon Fire in Summit, Morgan counties

Smoke in Wasatch Back could harm sensitive groups, health officials warn

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 6, 2026 at 2:46 PM MDT
A smokey sunrise in the Snyderville Basin in August 2026.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
A smokey sunrise in the Snyderville Basin in August 2026.

Smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and across Utah is drifting into the Wasatch Back.

Lea este artículo en español aquí.

Wind is carrying smoke from fires in Utah and nearby states into the Wasatch back and local health officials are reminding residents to check the air quality.

The Summit County Health Department says there may be a risk for some people after extended exposure outside, especially those who are sensitive to air pollution.

Health officials recommend sensitive individuals limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

See real-time air quality measurements below:
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver