Park City

According to his elves, Santa will visit the Town Lift Plaza next week

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published December 9, 2021 at 1:16 PM MST
Visiting Santa
KPCW
/
Santa Claus is expected to visit Park City twice before Christmas Day.

Despite his packed schedule and global supply chain woes, Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance in Park City.

With snow finally falling in Park City, many people are starting to feel the holiday spirit.

Those eager to tell Santa Claus what’s on their holiday wish list this year will soon get their chance.

Park City Special Events Manager Jenny Diersen said she received a special message about his plans.

“We just received a call from Santa’s elves and believe that Santa is going to try to come and make an appearance next week at the Town Lift Plaza," Diersen said. "Based on his schedule and what we know from the elves, we will likely see him next week on Saturday at the Town Lift Plaza.”

KPCW confirmed with Santa’s elves that he will indeed be at the Town Lift Plaza on December 18th. Festivities are scheduled to start at 5:30pm and will include live music and treats.

Santa is apparently a fan of Park City, and will also be coming back for those with last-minute wishes. He will also be at Deer Valley on Christmas Eve.

Park City
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
