Park City gets ready to Run With Ed

So what if the forecast says it’s going be below freezing at 8 a.m. Saturday morning? The hardy Parkites turning out to raise money for the Park City Education Foundation can keep moving to stay warm.

1,100 people are registered to participate in the 13th annual event, which is one of the year’s biggest fundraisers for the school district. As of Thursday afternoon the total fundraising for this year’s race stood at 270,000.

Running With Ed is billed as a celebratory relay; it typically brings out throngs of people, whether actively participating or just cheering and spectating. Some runners and walkers don costumes and find various ways to stand out in the crowd.

The race is an 8-leg relay totaling 26.4 miles. The starting and finishing lines are at the Basin Rec Fieldhouse. The race route includes stops at six Park City School District campuses where entertainment and a bit of mayhem await people passing through.

Those who arrive at the finish line on foot or by any other means of travel will find another party – from noon to 3 p.m. the finish line party will have food and drink for participants, and giveaways and entertainment for everyone. By that time the temperature is forecasted to be a balmy 45.

No road closures are planned but motorists should be on the lookout for racers and spectators around town Saturday.