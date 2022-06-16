Pinebrook bear is roaming the streets

An American black bear is causing a buzz all over Pinebrook the last few days with multiple people seeing it in their yards.

The bear is a cinnamon color and the size of a lawn chair when it’s on all fours. It’s reportedly been knocking over trash cans, drinking out of kids’ pools, and sauntering around patios looking for food.

Kristin Berry has lived in Pinebrook for six years. She was in her house Wednesday evening when her son saw a moose in the yard. She called her neighbor who had children playing outside to be on the lookout for the moose when the situation took a surprising turn.

“And so we brought the dog inside and waited for the moose to go about its business. And then I went and started doing dishes in the kitchen and that was when I looked up and saw the bear. So it was literally like a 10-minute break. In between, and I did, I called my neighbor who was above us because I could hear his little girls playing in the backyard. And so I wanted to give him a heads up about the moose. And then I called him 20 minutes after about the about the bear. It was kind of a, it was a big day for us over here.”

Another Pinebrook resident, Laura Burnett, has lived in the densely wooded neighborhood for 13 years. She says she’s never seen a bear in the area before. Her daughter heard a commotion around midnight and called Burnett into her bedroom. They saw the bear from a second story window.

“And it had knocked over my garbage can and made a huge mess. And yeah, that was pretty much it. The minute it's sort of heard me and realized I was there. And then my dog started barking, it got skittish, and, like, ran to the edge of my driveway, but then came back to the garbage can and then finally realized, like, my dog was going to both my dogs were going crazy. And then it just took off ran down the hill. And that was it.

That wasn’t all for Burnett’s bear experience. The following night around 3:00 am, she heard a loud noise and knew immediately the bear had come back. She put her trash can in the garage to prevent the bear from eating out of it, but didn’t feel like there was anything for the bear in her recycling bin, so she left it out.

“And sure enough, he had knocked over the recycle bin and was in the recycle bin like completely in it. Yeah, yeah. And I was like, you know, yelling go away. They're, like, silly things. He came out. I mean, he didn't, he just made a mess with paper and cardboard basically. Because there's, there's nothing in it for him. So, but he was a little more. I don't know if I'd say aggressive, but he wasn't as scared of me last night as he was the first night.”

Utah Department of Wildlife Resources Wildlife Manager Rusty Robinson said they have received calls about the bear recently.

“And so we responded early this morning. That seemed like the bear left. It sounds like it just got into a couple bird feeders and then moved on. I’m sure it’s still in the area. We were working with the neighbors to eliminate any type of food attractant and we've kind of just encouraged the community to take down bird feeders. you know, clean their grills, get rid of the grease pans, dog food, all those type of things that might attract a bear.”

Robinson says that the DWR doesn’t currently have plans to trap and relocate the bear. He said that sometimes trapping a bear can cause more bears to come out because they smell what’s in the trap. It’s used as a last resort. He said that Utah black bears aren’t necessarily aggressive, but if you run into one slowly back away and don’t let your pets chase them.

And don’t forget the trash cans. Put them in the garage or secure the lids with bungy cords.