Park City announces new planning commissioners

Park City Mayor Nann Worel has appointed John Frontero and Bryan Markkanen to the city’s planning commission. The pair replaces former chair John Phillips, whose nine-year term just ended, and Doug Thimm, who resigned in May.

Markkanen has been an architect at Elliott Workgroup for over a decade, and formerly chaired the city’s art advisory board. Frontero moved to Park City three years ago and ran his own financial services firm for over a decade.

Additionally, John Kenworthy and Laura Suesser have been reappointed. A total of ten residents applied for the openings.

Planning Commisioners serve a four year term. However the Mayor may request that Commissioners remain on the board until replaced.

The mayor has recommended staggered terms, with Kenworthy’s tenure set to expire in July 2023 and Suesser’s in July 2025. Frontero and Markkanen are both set to serve until July 2026.

The Planning Commission acts as a non-political, long range planning body for Park City. The Commission recently made headlines for a 3-1 vote that essentially stopped Vail Resorts from upgrading two chair lifts at Park City Mountain this year.

