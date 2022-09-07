Park City hosting open house amid Park Silly, Kimball Arts Fest contract talks

The Park Silly Sunday Market and the Kimball Arts Festival are currently in contract talks with Park City. The city is hosting an open house next week to hear the public’s thoughts on the two events.

The Kimball Arts Festival dates back to 1969. The event, which is the primary fundraiser for the Kimball Arts Center, takes over Main Street one weekend every year in early August.

The agreement, which governs the event, expired last month. A new contract that lays out details including duration, dates and costs, is currently under consideration by the city council.

The council is also looking at a contract extension for the Park Silly Sunday Market. The market began in 2006, and runs for 14 Sundays from June through September every year on Main Street.

Park Silly’s contract with the city expires Sept. 30. At a meeting earlier this year, the city council didn’t express interest in the 7-10 year contract proposed by Park Silly Sunday Market Executive Director Kate McChesney.

Park City is hosting an open house in council chambers at City Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5-6 p.m. to garner public feedback on Park Silly and the arts fest.

The city has also launched online surveys for both events. The surveys will be open until Oct. 3, and links can be found here:

Kimball Arts Festival

Park Silly Sunday Market

The city council will discuss the two contracts and public input at its meeting on Oct. 27.