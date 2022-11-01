© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Winter is coming again – Guardsman Pass has closed for the season

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published November 1, 2022 at 3:11 PM MDT
UDOT Guardsman Pass closure.jfif
UDOT
/
Guardsman Pass, the road that connects Park City to Big Cottonwood Canyon, will remain closed for the winter season.

Fall is officially over with this week’s storm. Snow is in the forecast for the Wasatch Back Wednesday and Thursday with up to eight inches in the area and more through the weekend.  

Fall and Halloween are in the rear-view mirror with temperatures dropping, winds gusting and snow starting again Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 12 p.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday night.

Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches with higher amounts in the mountains, are expected. Winter driving conditions are in effect for mountain passes, which could result in traction restrictions such as snow tires and/or chains.

Travelers should leave plenty of time to reach a destination and expect traffic delays.

In preparation for the winter storm, the Utah Department of Transportation announced it will keep Guardsman Pass closed. UDOT closed the road, which connects Park City to Big Cottonwood Canyon, on October 20th when the last storm blew through the area.

UDOT said it intends to keep Guardsman Pass closed for the season.

Park City
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan