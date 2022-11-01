Winter is coming again – Guardsman Pass has closed for the season

Fall and Halloween are in the rear-view mirror with temperatures dropping, winds gusting and snow starting again Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 12 p.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday night.

Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches with higher amounts in the mountains, are expected. Winter driving conditions are in effect for mountain passes, which could result in traction restrictions such as snow tires and/or chains.

Travelers should leave plenty of time to reach a destination and expect traffic delays.

In preparation for the winter storm, the Utah Department of Transportation announced it will keep Guardsman Pass closed. UDOT closed the road, which connects Park City to Big Cottonwood Canyon, on October 20th when the last storm blew through the area.

UDOT said it intends to keep Guardsman Pass closed for the season.