Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 3, 2022 at 3:35 PM MDT
snow11322.jpg
Sarah Timmons
/
Snow recorded in Old Town Wednesday.

Park City received the most snow in the state from the latest storm. And more is on the way.

According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort.

A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.

The storm made for slow and messy driving, especially for those whose snow tires aren’t on yet. Summit County Sheriff’s Captain Andrew Wright reported 18 slide offs and 30 total crashes in the past three days. He said that's a huge increase due to the weather.

More powder is scheduled to return this weekend and early next week. Friday night through Sunday morning, the Park City area could see several more inches.

Flurries are also likely on Monday and Tuesday.

Despite all the white stuff, it’s not time to ski yet - unless you want to skin up the mountain. Park City Mountain and Canyons are set to open Nov. 18 and Deer Valley on Dec. 3.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
