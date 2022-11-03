Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm

According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort.

A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.

The storm made for slow and messy driving, especially for those whose snow tires aren’t on yet. Summit County Sheriff’s Captain Andrew Wright reported 18 slide offs and 30 total crashes in the past three days. He said that's a huge increase due to the weather.

More powder is scheduled to return this weekend and early next week. Friday night through Sunday morning, the Park City area could see several more inches.

Flurries are also likely on Monday and Tuesday.

Despite all the white stuff, it’s not time to ski yet - unless you want to skin up the mountain. Park City Mountain and Canyons are set to open Nov. 18 and Deer Valley on Dec. 3.