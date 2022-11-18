Driver in stable condition after truck rollover on I-80 near Echo

Around 1:15 p.m. Friday, the Park City Fire District (PCFD), Utah Highway Patrol, and the North Summit Fire District responded to a truck rollover on I-80 westbound near Echo in Summit County.

The truck rolled over multiple times, according to PCFD. The driver had to be extricated, and was flown to the hospital via AirMed in stable condition.

According to UDOT, WB I-80 just south of the I-84 junction was closed for around an hour, but has since opened as of 3:19 p.m.