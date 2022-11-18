© 2022 KPCW

Driver in stable condition after truck rollover on I-80 near Echo

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 18, 2022 at 2:54 PM MST
pcfd111822.jpg
Sean Briley/Park City Fire District
/

The crash occurred near I-80 westbound at mile marker 165, near Echo.

Around 1:15 p.m. Friday, the Park City Fire District (PCFD), Utah Highway Patrol, and the North Summit Fire District responded to a truck rollover on I-80 westbound near Echo in Summit County.

The truck rolled over multiple times, according to PCFD. The driver had to be extricated, and was flown to the hospital via AirMed in stable condition.

According to UDOT, WB I-80 just south of the I-84 junction was closed for around an hour, but has since opened as of 3:19 p.m.

