Overturned truck dumps soil onto Deer Valley Drive

KPCW
Published November 21, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST
The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, closing the street and snarling traffic.

Deer Valley Drive was closed in both directions Monday afternoon after a truck filled with soil overturned at the intersection with Aerie Drive. The truck was traveling downhill on Aerie and was attempting a left turn on Deer Valley Drive when the rollover occurred.

No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved.

Emergency crews from Park City Police Department and Park City Fire District rerouted traffic and worked to remove the spilled soil from the road. Traffic backed up quickly, but crews had the road opened back up a little after 4 p.m.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

